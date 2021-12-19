Marshall football full New Orleans Bowl wrap up

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Saturday night, the Thundering Herd faced No. 23 ranked and Sunbelt Conference Champion, Louisiana, in the Superdome for the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game.

Marshall kept it competitive before halftime.

The Herd was up by one with seconds left in the half, then the Ragin’ Cajuns scored a field goal as the clock ran out to go into the break up by two; 16-14.

Marshall struggled in the second half, especially in the air on offense. Quarterback Grant Wells just couldn’t get the ball out quick enough; he totaled 99 passing yards the entire game.

Willie Johnson was hit hard on a kick return in the third quarter, and that was when the momentum began to shift in favor of Louisiana.

The Herd scored one touchdown in the third, then the Ragin’ Cajuns scored three unanswered in the fourth to win this one the final 36-21.

Watch the entire raw postgame press conference here:

