NFL

Jets’ defense collapses in loss to Dolphins

By Joey Chandler
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
MIAMI — The Jets defense put together a strong start against the Dolphins, and after an awful stretch in the middle two quarters, they nearly saved the day in what ultimately became a 31-24 loss. The unit held Miami to seven yards, no first downs and an interception...

