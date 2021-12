A teen from Aurora has been charged in a string of graffiti incidents throughout Naperville. Naperville police say there were almost 50 locations around the city tagged with the word “SMILZ” this past September and October. The damage took more than $5,000 to remove and repair. 18-year-old Marcion Carrington was taken into custody on December 7 in connection with the crimes.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO