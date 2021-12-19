Expect sunny, cold weather on Monday

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brace yourselves for a powerful Christmas Eve storm all across New Mexico. We’re now seeing the heavier rain and snow push its way into Arizona and Colorado. Light rain and snow showers are already falling in the San Juan Mountains where a couple of feet of snow are expected. So be prepared for travel delays heading north with those slick roadways and strong wind gusts.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.
A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening.
Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice.
TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through...
Much of the state awoke to light snowfall on Christmas Eve morning, bringing a white prelude to Christmas. But the thin blanket of snow will end this morning before transitioning later this evening to freezing rain, causing some icing across much of Southern New England. Snow that fell early Friday...
The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.
Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high.
The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees.
Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we head into Christmas Day, temperatures will cool back down after a Christmas Eve with near-record warmth.
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, and much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Another snow possibility moves into the state later Sunday and into the overnight hours.
When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see nearly 4 inches of snow throughout the long holiday weekend, while areas further north, like Brainerd and Moorhead, could see even more.
Temperatures will drop even lower next week, with subzero overnight lows completely possible.
While Christmas Eve started out with a little bit of snow blanketing the ground, Christmas Day is shaping up to be a wet one. A storm system will bring some rain starting during the wee hours of the morning. North of the city, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through the morning hours of Christmas Day as freezing drizzle will be a possibility.
CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day.
Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Storms moving through Central California, bringing waterlogged streets, weather-related accidents, and road hazards, are expected to continue on Christmas Eve. More rain will hit the Valley floor on Thursday while snow levels are expected to drop below 3,000 feet, bringing a few inches of snow to...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41.
SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night.
A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week.
Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.
