Expect sunny, cold weather on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we head into Christmas Day, temperatures will cool back down after a Christmas Eve with near-record warmth. WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, and much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Another snow possibility moves into the state later Sunday and into the overnight hours. When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see nearly 4 inches of snow throughout the long holiday weekend, while areas further north, like Brainerd and Moorhead, could see even more. Temperatures will drop even lower next week, with subzero overnight lows completely possible.

