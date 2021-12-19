ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fatal Accident on West Broad Street in Rochester

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAKp3_0dRFQgga00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident in downtown Rochester that occurred Sunday afternoon on West Broad Street and South Plymouth Avenue.

Officials say the male suffered a medical emergency rending them unconscious, then they slowly rear ended the vehicle in front of them.

When officers from the Rochester Fire Department and RPD arrived they began life saving measures and the individual was transported to Strong Memorial hospital where he later passed away.

Officials will not be releasing the name at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police cancel searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Rochester Police Department have located 15 year-old Zachary Fowler who was last seen on Monroe Avenue on Thursday. According to authorities Fowler was in need of his necessary medication. Fowler is currently being treated at a local hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

On going police investigation on Route 531 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriffs are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area of east bound route 531 near Manitou Road. A vehicle was traveling west bound when it proceeded into the median and into the east bound lanes. The vehicle then collided with another vehicle head on. According to officials the […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012. It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19. Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused […]
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Rochester#Medical Emergency#Strong Memorial Hospital#Police#Accident#Rpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy