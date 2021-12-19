Warmer temperatures ahead as we move toward Christmas!

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
We are behind a cold front so much cooler air is filtering in to bring those temperatures down, but we haven't seen anything yet. The coldest air of the early winter season comes in next week. There may be a few days we don’t get above zero.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No chance of a white Christmas this year. In fact, we’ll be on the opposite end of the spectrum with near-record highs. The warmest Christmas on record in Memphis is 76° set in 1889. Why is it so warm?. A ridge of high pressure...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wonderful Gulf Coast weather as we kick off the holiday weekend! It just won't feel like winter. You'll notice the change in temperatures this afternoon as our numbers soar into the 70s. Our air mass turns stickier thanks to southerly winds but the sunshine remains steady.
A few more clouds move in Friday. We may even have to dodge a couple spotty rain showers late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. Some of these rain showers can have some freezing rain mixed in, which can make roads slick. Most of Christmas still looks dry with...
Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After another chilly morning, temps are gradually warming for Christmas. And the weather is quiet in all directions for a one-day drive through the weekend. In fact, there are no storms heading toward us through at least the first week of 2022. But there is warmer...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sorry Mr. Sinatra, the weather outside isn’t frightful this year. With temperatures around Kansas reaching 70 degrees this close to January, should this weather be raising concerns? Believe it or not, this warm winter weather isn’t unprecedented. Both Topeka and Concordia had a 68 degree high on Christmas Eve in 1889. However, […]
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s Christmas weekend and the weather outside is frightful and frosty. According to Meteorologist Chris Knoll, there’s a slight chance Mother Nature will let it snow. “What we can expect? Well, we will have a few warning snow showers over closer towards the mountains for Christmas Day,” Certified Meteorologist Chris […]
