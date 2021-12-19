Warmer temperatures ahead as we move toward Christmas!

Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO