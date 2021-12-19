ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos Give Encouraging Update on Teddy Bridgewater's Head Injury

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9hNh_0dRFQ5J400

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday night that "so far everything has checked out well" with QB Teddy Bridgewater after his scary head injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday night that "so far everything has checked out well" with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after he suffered a scary head injury in the team's game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater appeared to get knocked unconscious after hitting the turf hard during the third quarter, and had to be carted off the field in a stretcher. Play stopped for several minutes as medical personnel tended to Bridgewater on the ground.

Bridgewater was diagnosed with a head injury and maintained mobility in his arms and legs, according to CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn. He was eventually transferred to a local hospital as a precaution and will stay there overnight, per the team.

This is the second time this season Bridgewater has had to leave a game with a head injury. He left Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens after suffering a concussion , though returned to start the following game.

Bridgewater finished the game completing 12 of 22 pass attempts for 98 yards, adding 10 yards on the ground. The Broncos came into the game having won four of their last six games.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Head Injury#American Football#Cbs Sports#Colts Rock Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy