Davante Adams beats the bracket for six

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The ultimate sign of respect for a wide receiver is using double coverage against him, whether in the form of a bracket coverage or a true double coverage scheme.

The ultimate sign of a receiver’s skill is when he is still able to beat that coverage.

On this touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, the Baltimore Ravens tried their best to take away Adams as an option, but the quarterback and receiver were still able to connect for six:

As you can see, the Ravens have a bracket coverage in place, with both a cornerback in press alignment against Adams, and a deeper defender playing with inside leverage. The fear? Adams on a quick slant route, and with a pair of defenders aligned across from him, it might be tough for the receiver to get open.

Yet, in a testament to his skills — and the fear of him on a slant — Adams breaks open on the out route. From this zoomed-in angle, you can see how the threat of a slant route gets the cornerback to slide to the inside, giving the receiver room to operate working towards the boundary:

Of course, some context. The Ravens due to injuries and illnesses entered Sunday very thin in the secondary, and are asking reserve cornerback Robert Jackson to cover Adams on this play. Still, as you can see in the above clip, beating a pair of NFL defenders is tough, and coach Matt LaFleur shows his appreciation.

Acme Packing Company

Packers film room: Offensive line playing at a high level despite missing pieces and Davante Adams still effective despite limited use

The Packers went on the road and won their third straight division title and earned their third straight playoff berth with a 31-30 win over the Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense threw everything at the Packers’ offense to slow them down but in the end, the Packers showed once again that they just have too many offensive weapons they can hurt their opponent with when Davante Adams is limited by double coverage.
NFL
