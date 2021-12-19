ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Woman attempts to flee officers; rams vehicle into patrol cars at Columbia Center Mall

By Margo Cady
 5 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A woman has been detained after ramming her car into patrol cars at Columbia Center Mall on Sunday morning.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after locating a vehicle that was associated with several commercial burglaries.

BCSO says they had planned on blocking the vehicle, and then search for the suspect in the mall, but the woman ran to the truck when she saw officers.

The woman got into the truck and rammed three BCSO patrol cars while attempting to reverse and go forward in the parking space. Deputies immediately deemed the suspect an imminent threat to holiday shoppers in the area.

Within minutes, Deputies contained the situation and detained the woman. She is now in a local area hospital where she is being checked for any injuries that may have occurred from the vehicle crash. From there, she will be booked into Benton County Jail.

A total of three different agencies responded to the incident, including BCSO, Kennewick Police Department (KPD), and Pasco Police Department (PPD). No officers were harmed in the incident.

BCSO says that one patrol car is heavily damaged and will need serious body work repairs. This will not impact their patrols or response time to calls.

Deputies have identified the woman as 26-year-old Morgan Childers. She has an out-of-state warrant from La Grande, Oregon, for Theft in the 1st Degree.

Childers is a suspect in other area crime as well. In Pasco, she is associated with theft from a Lowe’s store. In Richland, she is the suspect in organized retail theft. Further details on these incidents are not available at this time.

Childers will be booked into Benton County Jail for Assault in the 2nd Degree for a deadly weapon, as well for Driving Under the Influence. She will also be charged by KPD for theft charges for stealing from Columbia Center Mall minutes before this incident occurred.

This incident is still under investigation, but Columbia Center Mall is back to normal for holiday shopping.

