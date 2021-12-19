ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick Police Department pack a police car for the homeless

By Skyler Sales
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department partnered up with the Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services to host their 7th annual Pack a Police Car event.

Frederick police officers were dispatched for a very special mission. To pack the police car with goods to help out the local homeless shelters.

Home for the Holidays campaign works to get homeless residents off the street in time for the holiday season

“We do a lot of community service all year long, but during the holidays, we find it extra important to make sure those less fortunate have the things that they need,” Sergeant Rebecca Corrado said.

As people went in to shop for themselves, they would also come out to drop off items to go towards the pile. The police cars were filled with bags containing non-perishable foods and hygiene items.

“We are asking for non-perishable foods and some outdoor supplies for our homeless people. Tents, sleeping bags, underwear, and socks are always needed,” Outreach Supervisor, Jason Decker explained. “Our goal is to raise people up so they can also kind of help be more, contribute more and to the community itself.”

The Frederick department of housing and human resources helps an average of one thousand people within the programs they offer.

