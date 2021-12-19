ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By OlympicTalk
Cover picture for the articleTeam USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4. So far, 35 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S....

NBC Sports

NHL announces players will not participate in Beijing Winter Olympics

The NHL announced its players will not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the NHL regular season. “We have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release. “Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events — 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 — Olympic participation is no longer feasible.”
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
Shore News Network

NHL Withdraws From Beijing Olympics, Will Not Send Any Athletes

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Wednesday that it will not allow its players to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after surging COVID-19 cases rip through the league. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a...
NHL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Team Canada activates Plan B for Beijing Olympics

Best-on-best in Beijing has now bounced to Plan B. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. But gold is still in Team Canada’s goal, despite it having to wipe big names such as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Pietrangelo off the 2022 Olympic board, replaced with question marks of who’ll emerge from the Canadians playing in Europe and the American Hockey League.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL

