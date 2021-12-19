ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah files lawsuit against NYC hospital and doctor over botched surgery in 2020

By Nicholas Rice
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and doctor after they allegedly botched a surgery the comedian underwent in 2020. Last month, the 37-year-old The Daily Show host sued Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, according to the legal...

Deanne Daly
5d ago

I would be interested to know what surgery he had, because hospitals were not doing elective surgery during this time. But maybe he was special.

arcamax.com

Trevor Noah sues over medical care

Trevor Noah is suing his doctor and a hospital for botched surgery. The 'Daily Show' host took legal action against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month after they allegedly messed up a procedure carried out on him on 23 November, 2020.
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Sues Doctor, Hospital, Citing 'Permanent' And 'Severe' Injuries

Trevor Noah says a New York City hospital and doctor botched an operation last year, causing “permanent” and “severe” injuries that have left him disabled. In a lawsuit obtained by People on Sunday, “The Daily Show” host accused Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan of being “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [for him] in a skillful manner.”
E! News

Trevor Noah Sues Orthopedic Surgeon and NYC Hospital for Alleged Negligence

Trevor Noah is suing an orthopedic surgeon and the Hospital for Special Surgery, alleging negligence after he underwent an unspecified procedure in November 2020. According to legal documents filed in November and obtained by E! News, the Daily Show host was a patient of shoulder, elbow and knee specialist Dr. Riley J. Williams III between August and December 2020, including for surgery, at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. In the complaint filed by Noah's attorneys, the late-night host accused both Williams and the hospital, along with their agents, servants and/or employees, of performing and rendering diagnosis, management, care, treatment and surgery in a "negligent and careless manner," constituting "professional negligence." The lawsuit also claims the defendants were negligent and careless in their alleged failure to treat and care for Noah in a "careful and skillful manner" and allegedly failed to use approved methods in his care, treatment and the surgery performed.
TheDailyBeast

Trevor Noah Sues New York Hospital and Surgeon, Alleging ‘Grievous Injuries’ After Surgery

Trevor Noah has sued a New York doctor and hospital for a surgery he underwent in November 2020 that he says was botched. In court documents, The Daily Show host alleges that he “sustained permanent, severe and grievous injuries” after receiving improper and “negligent” services while under the care of Dr. Riley J. Williams III, an orthopedic surgeon practicing at The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Noah alleges that because of the maltreatment, he was not only disabled, but also unnecessarily bed ridden, emotionally wounded, and has suffered “loss of enjoyment of life.” The complaint also alleges that the nature of the surgical errors will permanently inhibit the comedian’s physical faculties. As reported in People, the hospital has denied the malpractice accusations, claiming them to be “meritless.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital, Alleges Surgery Rendered Him "Lame & Disabled": Report

This week, it was shared that Trevor Noah underwent some sort of surgery last year, and while the exact details of the procedure are unclear, the comedian has filed a lawsuit against his surgeon and medical facility. According to the Los Angeles Times, Noah filed a malpractice lawsuit against "orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month, accusing them of professional negligence and seeking unspecified damages."
