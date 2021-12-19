Trevor Noah files lawsuit against NYC hospital and doctor over botched surgery in 2020

Trevor Noah is suing an orthopedic surgeon and the Hospital for Special Surgery, alleging negligence after he underwent an unspecified procedure in November 2020. According to legal documents filed in November and obtained by E! News, the Daily Show host was a patient of shoulder, elbow and knee specialist Dr. Riley J. Williams III between August and December 2020, including for surgery, at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. In the complaint filed by Noah's attorneys, the late-night host accused both Williams and the hospital, along with their agents, servants and/or employees, of performing and rendering diagnosis, management, care, treatment and surgery in a "negligent and careless manner," constituting "professional negligence." The lawsuit also claims the defendants were negligent and careless in their alleged failure to treat and care for Noah in a "careful and skillful manner" and allegedly failed to use approved methods in his care, treatment and the surgery performed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO