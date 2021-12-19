Backed by More Than 11 Years of Research, Lavior Now Offering a Full Line of Diabetic Skincare Treatments

Lavior’s diabetes line was developed to address the specific skincare needs of people with diabetes and help reduce their risk of skin complications

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Following the huge success of its diabetic wound care product, Lavior is now offering a full line of skincare treatments for people with diabetes.

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to offering a full lifecycle line of diabetic skin treatments, from prevention to treatment. The Lavior diabetes line was developed after 11 years of research and clinical trials to address the specific skincare needs of people with diabetes and help reduce their risk of skin complications.

The innovative, non-prescription diabetes skincare line includes a diabetic wound gel, a first aid gel, a foot cream, an itch relief cream and an antifungal lotion. These products have been created to tackle skin ulceration, fungus, itchiness, dryness, cracking and bruising, all of which can be caused by diabetes.

Lavior’s natural products, certified as cruelty-free and vegan, are a result of millions of dollars of research and clinical trials with proven clinical safety and efficacy. They have been shown to consistently outperform conventional treatments and are free of parabens, cortisone, steroids, artificial colors and fragrances, and are hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin.

Lavior’s founders and experts in diabetes wound and skin care, Gilad and Anabelle Savion, discovered the miracle of the Inula Viscosa plant, which has been hailed for its effectiveness in and around the Mediterranean for thousands of years.

“We were inspired to start Lavior due to family circumstances, but have been honored to create a suite of revolutionary natural products that answer the needs of specific skin conditions and trigger the immune system to naturally enhance and speed up the healing process,” said Anabelle Savion. “People with diabetes and certain ethnic groups have special skincare needs and our products promote healing naturally, utilizing the body’s own recovery capabilities. And for many, this helps them avoid amputations.”

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes and unique skin conditions by providing innovative and natural solutions in preventive care, wound care and skin infection mitigation,” she added.

Lavior extracts active ingredients with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant properties from botanicals to engineer cutting-edge medical treatments.

Lavior’s patented proprietary blend of ingredients effectively soothes and heals a wide variety of skin issues, including stage 3-4 diabetic wounds, which are the most severe kinds. When applied directly to sores and wounds, a dramatic difference can be seen in just a matter of days to just a couple of weeks for the most severe wounds.

“These products provide a real alternative option for early care of emerging foot ulcers and other sores for many in the diabetes community before they become acute and require hospital care,” said Anabelle Savion, certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Lavior’s product line is currently available in different sizes, including 50ml sterile airless pumps and 15ml personal tubes. The products are available in the United States and various countries around the world, through physicians, medical distributors and at the Lavior website.

Visit lavior.com to order products and learn more about Lavior’s diabetic wound and skincare products. Lavior is also backed by successful testimonials from leading wound care and health professionals, making its products the favorite solutions among the diabetic community.

About Lavior, Inc.

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market. Lavior provides natural and efficacious non-Rx treatment alternatives for diabetic wounds, skin conditions, inflammation and pain. All products are FDA OTC (over-the-counter) and manufactured in a cGMP FDA-compliant manufacturing facility in the U.S. Lavior’s products are backed by more than 11 years of research and clinical trials, with proven clinical safety and efficacy, and consistently outperform conventional treatments.

