ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Backed by More Than 11 Years of Research, Lavior Now Offering a Full Line of Diabetic Skincare Treatments

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

Lavior’s diabetes line was developed to address the specific skincare needs of people with diabetes and help reduce their risk of skin complications

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Following the huge success of its diabetic wound care product, Lavior is now offering a full line of skincare treatments for people with diabetes.

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to offering a full lifecycle line of diabetic skin treatments, from prevention to treatment. The Lavior diabetes line was developed after 11 years of research and clinical trials to address the specific skincare needs of people with diabetes and help reduce their risk of skin complications.

The innovative, non-prescription diabetes skincare line includes a diabetic wound gel, a first aid gel, a foot cream, an itch relief cream and an antifungal lotion. These products have been created to tackle skin ulceration, fungus, itchiness, dryness, cracking and bruising, all of which can be caused by diabetes.

Lavior’s natural products, certified as cruelty-free and vegan, are a result of millions of dollars of research and clinical trials with proven clinical safety and efficacy. They have been shown to consistently outperform conventional treatments and are free of parabens, cortisone, steroids, artificial colors and fragrances, and are hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin.

Lavior’s founders and experts in diabetes wound and skin care, Gilad and Anabelle Savion, discovered the miracle of the Inula Viscosa plant, which has been hailed for its effectiveness in and around the Mediterranean for thousands of years.

“We were inspired to start Lavior due to family circumstances, but have been honored to create a suite of revolutionary natural products that answer the needs of specific skin conditions and trigger the immune system to naturally enhance and speed up the healing process,” said Anabelle Savion. “People with diabetes and certain ethnic groups have special skincare needs and our products promote healing naturally, utilizing the body’s own recovery capabilities. And for many, this helps them avoid amputations.”

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes and unique skin conditions by providing innovative and natural solutions in preventive care, wound care and skin infection mitigation,” she added.

Lavior extracts active ingredients with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant properties from botanicals to engineer cutting-edge medical treatments.

Lavior’s patented proprietary blend of ingredients effectively soothes and heals a wide variety of skin issues, including stage 3-4 diabetic wounds, which are the most severe kinds. When applied directly to sores and wounds, a dramatic difference can be seen in just a matter of days to just a couple of weeks for the most severe wounds.

“These products provide a real alternative option for early care of emerging foot ulcers and other sores for many in the diabetes community before they become acute and require hospital care,” said Anabelle Savion, certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Lavior’s product line is currently available in different sizes, including 50ml sterile airless pumps and 15ml personal tubes. The products are available in the United States and various countries around the world, through physicians, medical distributors and at the Lavior website.

Visit lavior.com to order products and learn more about Lavior’s diabetic wound and skincare products. Lavior is also backed by successful testimonials from leading wound care and health professionals, making its products the favorite solutions among the diabetic community.

About Lavior, Inc.

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market. Lavior provides natural and efficacious non-Rx treatment alternatives for diabetic wounds, skin conditions, inflammation and pain. All products are FDA OTC (over-the-counter) and manufactured in a cGMP FDA-compliant manufacturing facility in the U.S. Lavior’s products are backed by more than 11 years of research and clinical trials, with proven clinical safety and efficacy, and consistently outperform conventional treatments.

###

Media Relations

PR Services

+1 310-383-7041

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman In Winn Dixie With Machete Arrested, Tosses Feces At Deputy

Last week, deputies in Florida had a handful of a woman to deal with after a Winn Dixie manager requested that a machete-wielding Florida woman be escorted out of the store. According to investigators, deputies were called to Winn-Dixie in Crescent City after someone reported a woman with a machete acting erratically. Deputies arrived and located Neomi Brown, 41, of Crescent City in the store with a machete in a sheath attached to her backpack.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Have No Choice’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Proof Of Vaccination Requirements To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new policy Tuesday mandating certain businesses to require proof of vaccination. “New steps must be taken to protect the health and well-being of our residents,” Lightfoot announced in a statement. “This public health order requiring proof of vaccination to visit certain indoor public places is a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to enjoy our city’s many amenities as we enter the new year.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Skincare#Inula Viscosa
easyhealthoptions.com

How grains can dash diabetes by more than 30 percent

It’s no secret that diet plays a key role in managing type 2 diabetes. But sometimes the number of diabetes-related food choices you need to make can seem overwhelming. This is why it can be helpful to follow a structured diet like low-carb or Mediterranean, both of which will help keep your blood sugar in check. However, the Mediterranean diet may be the better choice because it includes plenty of whole grains, which are not allowed on a low-carb diet.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTEN.com

Check your freezer for these recalled foods

(KTEN) — It's time to check your freezer for two food recalls. Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye broccoli tots due to the potential presence of "small rocks and metal fragments" in certain packages; click here to view the specific lot codes. The company said it has received two reports of dental damage associated with this product. Call 800-921-7404 for more information.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure and Pulse by Age?

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat. BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), and it is composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy