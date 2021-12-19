ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

See how Skymint grows marijuana and cooks their edibles

By Sarah Grimmer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvL7J_0dRFNR0G00

In the video above you'll be able to take a tour of a facility that's full of strong odors, loud fans, and thousands of pounds of marijuana: Skymint's indoor grow facility at Harvest Park near Dimondale.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan for three years, and in that time the people who used to grow it in their garages and closets have really up'd their game.

Click play to see the start to finish process of growing quality marijuana, as well as the chemistry behind creating vape pens and edibles.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas medical marijuana sales grow over $250 million in 2021

ARKANSAS, USA — With almost 80,000 active patients in Arkansas, medical marijuana sales surpassed $250 million in 2021. A total of $254 million has been spent this year at the state's 37 dispensaries. Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration, says Arkansans have spent...
ARKANSAS STATE
kirklandreporter.com

CBD Gummies For Pain : 2021’s Top 5 Marijuana Brands To Get Hemp Edibles And CBD Infused Gummies For Pain And Inflammation | CBD Chews Made With The Strongest Hemp

Living with pain each day can be incredibly taxing on the human spirit. Pain will often leave you unable to do most things, let alone enjoy your life. So finding a solution such as CBD Gummies to help you manage your pain is of utmost importance. There are many synthetic products and medicines out there that promise to help ease your pain, yet none work long-term.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dearborn Press & Guide

For Christmas, how about an end to the war on marijuana?

You’ve seen the headlines. So Have I. For example, “Gainesville man charged with murder for Sunday shooting in dispute over marijuana deal.”. It wasn’t a huge marijuana deal. It was a $180 sale. The seller apparently shot a buyer who tried to drive off without paying. Other...
LIFESTYLE
auburn-reporter.com

Best Delta-8 Gummies: Top Delta 8 Brands Of Cannabis Industry| High Quality THC Gummies, Weed Edibles & Marijuana Available Online Legally| Buy Delta 8 Edibles In 2022

Do you need some help to really relax and enjoy a good night’s sleep? One that has you waking up the next morning feeling reinvigorated and super ready for your daily task?. If this sounds like you, then you need to know about the best Delta-8 THC gummy brands in the market because it could be your very own one-way ticket to a highly enjoyable evening and night rest.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#School Closings#Odor#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
Lassen County News

California Poison Control warns about holiday marijuana edibles

This holiday season, the California Poison Control System reminds all adults to practice caution when using or serving cannabis-containing edible items such as cookies, candies, pastries or beverages. These items should not be prepared or served when children or teens are present in order to minimize the risk of accidental poison exposure. The risk increases with edibles because children love holiday goodies and brightly colored items. See an edibles video at youtube.com/watch?v=-INP8IA9hPA.
DRINKS
arcamax.com

Is Marijuana Powder A Game Changer For Edibles?

The most amazing aspect of this product is the fact that it gives the user the control to determine just how high they want to get. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Cannabis powder is not a new product; it has been around for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy