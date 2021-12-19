MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Big changes on the way… break out the jacket and umbrella

It will be fairly quiet for the rest of your Sunday with a few stray showers mainly in our inland communities. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the upper 60s with lots of cloud cover.

In fact, it will stay mostly cloudy much of your Monday with late day showers. The cool down starts Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front and area of low pressure moves in Tuesday providing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with a marginal threat for the Bay Area. Strong, gusty wind will be the main factor in any severe storm.

Clouds and showers clear out Wednesday with high temperatures only rising into the upper 60s. Lows Thursday through Christmas will be in the 50s. It will warm up though with highs next Sunday in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the lower 60s.

