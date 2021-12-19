ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Leo, FL

LISTEN: Fewer Celebrate Christmas, Mainly Because of COVID

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT LEO, FL -- Fewer Americans are celebrating Christmas in 2021, compared with 2019. But a professor at the Catholic-affiliated university behind the poll says, don't mistake that as...

Christmas on Main wows young and old

Ariah and Antonio Cooper take a holiday photo with alpacas during Yukon's Christmas on Main festivities Dec. 9. The two are Yukon Public Schools students. Ariah is in the second grade and Antonio is in the fourth. It was the Coopers first time attending Christmas on Main. Photos / Haley Humphrey.
YUKON, OK
Santa Listens To Christmas Wishes

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in to Norwich one last time before Christmas Eve to meet with local children about their Christmas wishes. (Photo by Sarah Genter)
NORWICH, NY
Doctor gives tips to stay safe while celebrating another COVID Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The year 2021 will be another COVID-19 Christmas thanks to omicron’s arrival and its rapid spread. Health authorities say safety measures are needed now more than ever as the mutation takes over the country. But, celebrations don’t have to mean isolation if the appropriate precautions are taken.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Christmas activities on Main Street 2021

TEXARKANA — The Perot Theatre along with Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Christmas on Main on Dec. 18, 2021. Christmas on Main will be a day of activities centered around the showing of three Christmas movies in the historic Perot Theatre. This event was previously known as Perot Holiday Traditions.
TEXARKANA, TX
Bach's Christmas Oratorio, what to listen for and know!

It's a holiday classic that is becoming more popular, especially in the Washington area. Bill Bukowski joins John Banther to explain everything we need to know in this masterpiece. From how it was originally performed, expected audience participation, and how Bach reused old music. Plus, we have some listener mail and a special Classical Breakdown challenge.
MUSIC
Listen tonight: Welcome Christmas!

Enjoy an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence one of the world's premier choral group, singing traditional carols and new discoveries. Tune in at 9 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Between rain and COVID surge, local businesses grateful for support ahead of holidays

This week has brought some challenges for local businesses – between the rainy weather and surging COVID cases. Restaurants say, thankfully, customers and shoppers have still been out enjoying a festive El Paseo.  Some businesses have made adjustments to accommodate demand.   “We set up a table here…we set up an awning…we put up an umbrella…you The post Between rain and COVID surge, local businesses grateful for support ahead of holidays appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

