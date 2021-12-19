ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21434 Wade Trail

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Colonial nestled on an oversized 5+ acre lot in the country. This is a newer home was completed in 2018 and very gently lived in. Sprawling main...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43427 Stonewood Crossing Terrace

For March/April Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous 2 level condo at 2579 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, 1 car garage, and an Enclosed Office! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the first floor and main level, and be amazed at the open concept main level with great room, living/dining rooms, and modern center kitchen. The kitchen features an expansive island, elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary bathroom with upgraded countertops, upgraded wall/floor tiles, and frameless shower door as well as upgraded tiles in the hall bath and laundry room. Additional perks include a fireplace, oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7608 Helmsdale Place

This conveniently located three-level townhouse is ready for its new owners. Enjoy an end-unit townhome with three fully finished levels, garage and off street parking. The entry level boasts a large foyer, half bath and rec room with fireplace and sliding doors out to the large brick patio. Upstairs offers a large living room with space for a dining area, access to the deck with a newly installed sliding glass door. The kitchen has tons of natural light and space for a second dining area. Enjoy the large deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for the warmer months. All of this plus newly installed carpet on first two levels and a 3.5 year young HVAC system still under warranty for several years to come. Enjoy being close to commuter routes, shopping and restaurants while still having plenty of square footage! Don't miss this one - schedule your showing and bring in the New Year in a new home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1 Hayride Lane , #196

An exceptionally well-appointed home, this seldom on the market detached York model is complete with a 10-foot extension! The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home & complete with upgraded cabinetry and Corian counters, everything a cook would need. The main level master ensuite is an owner's retreat! While entertaining in the bright sunfilled family room keeps everyone cozy & relaxed. Enjoy the warm summer breeze on your deck shaded by a sunsetter awning. A second bedroom and full bath provide your guests with comfort and privacy while visiting. Enjoy all the benefits of living in a 55+ community and feeling as if you are on a never-ending vacation.Pictures will be added 12/27!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Slade Ave , #711

Fabulous top floor unit in sought-after 11 Slade. Updates throughout! Fabulous Kitchen with separate Freezer and Refrigerator. White cabinets, Granite counters, huge pantry and space for a large table. Living room/Dining room opens onto a scenic Balcony. Loads of Closets! 2 full baths, plus washer/dryer in unit! Main bedroom has lots of closet space. Large windows throughout bring in the light to make this a wonderful open, airy unit. Come make this one your new home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25375 Sweetness Terrace

Prime Location! Stunning, 3-level, beautifully updated, move-in-ready townhome with one car garage in Kirkpatrick Farms of Adie situated on a 0.05-acre lot with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths within almost 2,400 sq. ft. The entrance opens into a lovely walk-out finished lower level that offers a recreational room with a small kitchenette, granite counters, full and half baths, that leads into a cozy garden area. The quaint fenced in backyard with patio & shed is more than enough for your BBQs and family festivities! There's plenty of storage and natural light exposure! The bright and open kitchen floor plan has a sunroom extension with a gas fireplace. Quiet, so you can enjoy a suburban lifestyle, yet close enough to the city that makes you feel alive. Enjoy the nearby parks, recreation centers, and convenience of shopping centers to enhance your daily life+GGwalking distance to clubhouse. Easy access to major Routes US 28, US 50, I-66, and Dulles Airport. Why wait when you can come home NOW and enjoy everything that your new home offers! Start living the life you've dreamed of!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15616 Avocet Loop

Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2484 Angeline Drive , #301

The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11251 Wildmeadows Street

***PLS ACKNOWLEDGE COVID/OMICRON/ALL VARIANT PROTOCOLS - WEAR MASKS and SHOE COVERS/REMOVE SHOES WHILE ON PROPERTY*** seller prefers no more than 3 people incl. Agent - Thank youPhotos are on way. Well Maintained 4bd, 3 1/2 bth, colonial in Wexford Village, Waldorf. Over 3000 sqft and convenient to EVERTHING! Shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment, medical, military bases and minutes to commuter lots and major routes . Home boasts hardwood and carpet, Large bdrms, primary bdrm with walk-in closet. Upper level spacious laundry room. The eat-in kitchen with island flows into family room and sun room. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Finished basement with a bar. Lots of storage throughout home, sun room leads to deck, great for bbqs and entertaining.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3308 Weymouth Court

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8264 Knight Station Way

Perfect move-in ready, basically brand new construction without the wait! This luxury townhome-condo by award-winning Drees Homes offers three full levels, balcony, full baths for all three rooms. A townhouse with the added benefits of condo-maintained exterior and landscaping! The entry level offers a bedroom and full bathroom and a den (potential to use as 4th bedroom) with walk-out to patio in fully-fenced private yard. On the main level you walk into a spacious open layout and chef's kitchen with island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! A deck and large office round out is both stylish and perfect for those needed to work from home or desire an at home office space! Upstairs are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which includes in the primary bedroom suite luxury finishes like standing glass shower and dual sinks. New ceiling fans and recessed lighting complete the luxury finishes. Conveniently located in the heart of Manassas Signal Hill neighborhood, close to Old Town, within walking distance to stores and restaurants, Signal Hill Park trails, playgrounds, waterpark, Historic Mayfield Fort, and commuting options! CONDO FEES INCLUDE WATER!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2797 Graybill Court

Welcome home! This amazing home in New Windsor gives you all the luxury and privacy one could ever hope for. Enjoy many upgrades, modern amenities and exceptional classic design in this beautiful home! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entire first floor. The foyer is full of natural light, featuring the staircase leading to the upper floor. Entertain family and friends in your spacious living room with tons of natural light. Wine and dine your family and guests in the formal dining room. Enjoy cooking in your oversized kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, and custom tile backsplash. Host dinner parties in your eat-in kitchen, enough space for a large dining table. The primary suite is spacious, complete with a reading nook and a generous amount of closet space, including a custom walk-in closet. The ensuite bath gives you a spa-like retreat featuring a glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized perfect for family and friends. The hall full bath is finished with fashionable fixtures. The finished lower level is ideal for a large recreation area with plenty of storage space, plus space for extra guest bedrooms, and it+GGs own access to outside. Take a step out onto the gorgeous second level deck, great for hosting BBQs and summer fun, with a walk out to the generously sized backyard, surrounded by a lovely fence providing privacy with entry from the back of the home. A large driveway provides ample parking leading to the attached one car garage with tons of additional storage and parking space! With shopping, restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 Marbourne Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Lakeland" Neighborhood of Baltimore City.Per a past listing of the house in 2014: The property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath; includes central A/C, forced air heat, natural gas hot water heater; wood type floors, kitchen granite counter tops, ceramic tile in bathroom and kitchen floors and fenced-in backyard.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14821 Rising Sun Lane

Beautiful two-story townhouse in Haymarket! Lots of upgrades: hardwood floors on main level, freshly painted and new carpet on second level, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with new refrigerator. New tile added to all bathrooms. Fenced in backyard with sundeck. Excellent location close to major highways and shopping. Listing courtesy...
HAYMARKET, VA

