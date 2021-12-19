ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3308 Putty Hill Ave

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rear Opportunity to own renovated over years and well-maintained Single-Family Home located in Parkville Area. The Property features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 3 Finished Levels of Living Space. Main Level offers...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12903 Plantation Drive

Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the neighborhood of Lake Wilderness. This home boasts new LVP flooring throughout, Two separate living rooms as well as a 2 car garage that has been converted into storage but can be turned back into a garage with ease. On the main level, you will find a large living room, a dining room, and a fully renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The primary bedroom with a private bath as well as two additional bedrooms with a shared hall bath are also located on the main level. Moving down to the lower level you will find two guest rooms with a shared bathroom as well as a family room with a fireplace and the entrance to the converted garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43427 Stonewood Crossing Terrace

For March/April Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous 2 level condo at 2579 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, 1 car garage, and an Enclosed Office! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the first floor and main level, and be amazed at the open concept main level with great room, living/dining rooms, and modern center kitchen. The kitchen features an expansive island, elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary bathroom with upgraded countertops, upgraded wall/floor tiles, and frameless shower door as well as upgraded tiles in the hall bath and laundry room. Additional perks include a fireplace, oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 17TH Place NE , #105

CORNER HOME!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. Sophisticated selections abounds and includes +-European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! ***Please Note: Interior residence pictures are of our staged 1 bedroom model home. Finishes shown are the same for the listing residence.***
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25375 Sweetness Terrace

Prime Location! Stunning, 3-level, beautifully updated, move-in-ready townhome with one car garage in Kirkpatrick Farms of Adie situated on a 0.05-acre lot with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths within almost 2,400 sq. ft. The entrance opens into a lovely walk-out finished lower level that offers a recreational room with a small kitchenette, granite counters, full and half baths, that leads into a cozy garden area. The quaint fenced in backyard with patio & shed is more than enough for your BBQs and family festivities! There's plenty of storage and natural light exposure! The bright and open kitchen floor plan has a sunroom extension with a gas fireplace. Quiet, so you can enjoy a suburban lifestyle, yet close enough to the city that makes you feel alive. Enjoy the nearby parks, recreation centers, and convenience of shopping centers to enhance your daily life+GGwalking distance to clubhouse. Easy access to major Routes US 28, US 50, I-66, and Dulles Airport. Why wait when you can come home NOW and enjoy everything that your new home offers! Start living the life you've dreamed of!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

245 Washington Drive

Cozy split-floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, freshly painted, new carpet and new roof.. Spacious living area with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace to relax by Rear deck, nice back yard with storage shed, concrete driveway.. Home located in gated community with 24-hour security. Community is perfect for families as you will have access to the lake, playgrounds, a pool, tennis courts and more. Easy access to Richmond or Fredericksburg.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2430 E Baltimore Street

Home needs TLC but you can live the dream waking up every day to view of Patterson Park! AC is not working and sewer pipe needs to be replaced. Home is being sold AS IS and no repairs will be made. Living room has beautiful original floors and there are two original fireplaces that are non working. Parking pad in the back.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1903 Brunt Street

A location that provides all the uniqueness and amenities of City Life. Perfect location for those who need to be in close proximity to downtown Baltimore, schools and the shopping on Pennsylvania Ave. This home has been spruced up with fresh new carpet throughout and comes equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nice deck off the back porch with a fenced in yard for lounging and entertaining. Newer construction homes are right across the street. At this fabulous price, come soon & don+GGt miss out!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15616 Avocet Loop

Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3308 Weymouth Court

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2484 Angeline Drive , #301

The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

402 Queens Colony High Road

Welcome home to this pretty, well maintained, and cozy 1-Level home located just a few steps from the Beautiful Chesapeake Bay! Enjoy the most stunning sunsets from this sought after Water Privileged and Boating Community all year long. This home includes Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, 9FT+ Vaulted Wood Paneled Ceilings, Modern Open Concept floor plan, Screened in Porch, and slight Winter Water Views from your backyard. Other details include bright Natural Lighting, a stately brick Gas Fireplace, Large 2-Car Attached Garage and detached storage shed in rear yard. Enjoy neighborhood amenities that include a Marina, Kayak /Canoe Launch, park/ playground , and more! Great Opportunity for someone to own in this desired neighborhood. You will love it! Open House Scheduled for SUNDAY 12/26/2021 11AM - 1PM.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11251 Wildmeadows Street

***PLS ACKNOWLEDGE COVID/OMICRON/ALL VARIANT PROTOCOLS - WEAR MASKS and SHOE COVERS/REMOVE SHOES WHILE ON PROPERTY*** seller prefers no more than 3 people incl. Agent - Thank youPhotos are on way. Well Maintained 4bd, 3 1/2 bth, colonial in Wexford Village, Waldorf. Over 3000 sqft and convenient to EVERTHING! Shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment, medical, military bases and minutes to commuter lots and major routes . Home boasts hardwood and carpet, Large bdrms, primary bdrm with walk-in closet. Upper level spacious laundry room. The eat-in kitchen with island flows into family room and sun room. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Finished basement with a bar. Lots of storage throughout home, sun room leads to deck, great for bbqs and entertaining.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Old Bust Head

NEW CONSTRUCITON! Farmhouse front elevation with black windows. Very private GEORGUS homesite! New Construction= everything is fresh and new. Open and flowing floorplan built for the family lifestyle and entertaining. Kitchen complimented by professional grade appliances including a pot filler over the oven, granite counters of course a Kohler farmhouse sink and huge walk in pantry. Main level boasts an office, a great room, family dining area and family room highlighted by a fireplace. Four HUGE Bedrooms and 3 full baths on upper level. Lower Level walkout is finished with a large recreation room and full bath. Three car garage with door openers and remote. 10 year structural warranty. Gorgeous 5.54 acre lot with nature abounding from every angle, yet still in a prime location, mere minutes to everything your family will need. G & H Homess will build your dream Farmhouse on this lot. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH HORSES IN FIELD ADJACENT TO THIS LOT.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE

