1901 Campbell Drive

For March/April Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous 2 level condo at 2579 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, 1 car garage, and an Enclosed Office! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the first floor and main level, and be amazed at the open concept main level with great room, living/dining rooms, and modern center kitchen. The kitchen features an expansive island, elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary bathroom with upgraded countertops, upgraded wall/floor tiles, and frameless shower door as well as upgraded tiles in the hall bath and laundry room. Additional perks include a fireplace, oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO