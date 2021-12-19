ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

UPDATE: Montgomery County triple shooting leaves one man dead

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsEnz_0dRFMB5f00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a triple shooting that occurred on the 13700 block of Ashby Road in Aspen Hill at approximately 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, Montgomery County Police located three adult victims suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to area hospitals.

Two of the victims were transported with serious but non life threatening injuries and are considered stable at the this time. The third victim was transported with life threatening injuries.

As of right now the incident is still under investigation.

