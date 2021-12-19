UPDATE: Montgomery County triple shooting leaves one man dead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a triple shooting that occurred on the 13700 block of Ashby Road in Aspen Hill at approximately 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, Montgomery County Police located three adult victims suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to area hospitals.Update: Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Suitland
Two of the victims were transported with serious but non life threatening injuries and are considered stable at the this time. The third victim was transported with life threatening injuries.
As of right now the incident is still under investigation.
