Local basketball classic to hit big milestone this year

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A basketball event held annually in eastern South Dakota is set to reach a big milestone this year.

The Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic hosted in Brookings for boys teams and Colman for girls teams every year raises money to fund scholarships for high school seniors.

Organizers are set to hit the $1 million mark his school year for the total amount of money given out in scholarships since the first event happened in 1994. The first two scholarships given out were $250 apiece. Now, $1,000 scholarships are given to 50 to 60 high school seniors each year.

“Right away, it was just like a family thing. A lot of us just got together, and it was a family event right away, and you know, as it progressed, obviously I played in it and then after that, got involved with the reffing part of it. Kind of just helped continue it growing and going on and keeping it going,” organizer Aaron Entringer said.

“It’s unthinkable because when we started we just thought maybe we could start and give a couple kids a scholarship like we did the first year, and to have it grow like it has, and everybody has jumped on board,” organizer Pete Entringer said.

The first event in 1994 started with only six boys teams, and the girls event was added four years later. There are now 20 teams competing in each. The boy’s event is on December 31.

