DeVries, Djamgouz lead Drake over UT Martin 80-54

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
Jackson State Tigers linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. This will be his second time going through the transfer portal, originally signing his letter of intent with the USC Trojans. McClain appeared in one game this season, recording three tackles on Sept....
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
Former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts has officially announced that he will transfer to his home state and join the Texas Longhorns, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound defensive back from Little Elm, Texas was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
CLEMSON, S.C. (WTOC) - After losing defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Virginia, the Clemson Tigers have had to regroup heading into bowl season. Brandon Streeter will lead the offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn will share the defensive coordinator role in the...
Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
Teams can win in recruiting by landing top names out of high school or names in the transfer portal. Steve Sarkisian landed one from the latter on Wednesday evening. Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced via Twitter he has committed to Texas. The former Buckeye is a native of Little Elm, just outside of Dallas.
One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
Texas A&M is unable to play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ross Dellenger first reported the news, which is confirmed by Gigem247. He reports that the Aggies do not have enough available players. The Gator Bowl seeks a replacement bowl team, however that is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.
