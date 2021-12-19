What Seahawks Wire thinks about Austin Davis coming to Auburn

Now that it’s official, I thought it would be a fun exercise to see what our friends at Seahawks Wire thought about the Austin Davis news.

Davis is now the offensive coordinator at Auburn. His departure from Seattle seemed out of the blue from many folks close to the Auburn program. It seemed to come out of nowhere to folks near the Seahawks organization as well.

I reached out to Tim Weaver, the sire editor at Seahawks Wire with a few questions about how he thought Davis would do at the college level and how Seattle felt about losing him.

What should Auburn fans expect from Austin Davis as their offensive coordinator?

Tim Weaver: It’s difficult to say considering he hasn’t called a game yet. However, if he’s going to follow the same mold as Seattle, Auburn fans should expect a lot of the same concepts that we’ve seen from Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers and Sean McVay’s Rams over the last several years. In other words, a heavy emphasis on the run game, plenty of motion and play action with occasional deep shots down the field peppered in.

Does his move to the college ranks surprise you?

TW: Not really, Austin Davis was a very smart quarterback before he became a coach. He didn’t have a ton of arm talent, but he managed to beat the Seahawks when they were at their best in 2014 as part of an inferior Rams team. He was also promoted after just one year as assistant QBs coach.

Was there any concern in Seattle that he would leave?

TW: To be honest this one kind of came out of left field. Usually, it’s only coordinators you have to think about potentially leaving for another job. Fans are mostly taken by surprise, as far as I can tell.

Do you think his style of coaching will translate to the college level?

TW: That’s impossible to say at this juncture, but a lot of the spread-out kind of offenses flourish in college better than in the NFL, so it’s not hard to imagine it working if that’s the way his instincts lean.

How did he make Russell Wilson's game better?

TW: Wilson was already a pretty great quarterback before Davis joined the Seahawks’ staff. Davis was also Wilson’s backup in 2017, so there was a good relationship there. For what it’s worth when Wilson is on his A-game he has played better over the last 3 seasons than he has at any previous point in his career. That may or may not have something to do with Davis’ influence, but Wilson has called him a great teacher, so there’s that.