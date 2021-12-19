ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly 50 Royal Caribbean Passengers Test Positive for COVID in Setback for Cruise Industry

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ninety-eight percent of those who tested positive were vaccinated, and they have so far experienced only mild or no...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Cruise Line#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean#Norwegian#Omicron
kion546.com

48 test positive for Covid on world’s biggest cruise ship

Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cruise ship outbreak: More than 100 sickened on recent Viking Sea voyage

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Vessel Sanitation Program (CDC-VSP) reported that 118 passengers and crew on a recent voyage of the Viking Cruises, Viking Sea, were sickened with diarrhea due to a gastrointestinal illness of unknown etiology. The voyage, which took place November 29–December 13, 2021, resulted in 114...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Denied Entry to Curacao, Aruba Also Canceled

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, was refused entry for a scheduled stop at Curacao on Wednesday, December 22, due to COVID-19 cases reported on board. Instead, the ship spent a day at sea, while the next port on its itinerary – Aruba, planned for Thursday, December 23 – has already been canceled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
684K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy