On Sunday at MetLife Stadium against Jacksonville, Ron Middleton will get to sample something he said he's wanted to do for a long, long time. "I'm finally going to get a taste of it," Middleton, 56, said on Friday speaking about his opportunity to serve as the Jets' interim leader while HC Robert Saleh remains on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list. "I am very much so looking forward to this. Early in my career, that was the goal [to be a head coach], but as you age, your goals change, you take different paths. I've always wanted to be a head coach and I just appreciate Robert giving me this opportunity."

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO