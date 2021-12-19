ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold & dry start to the work week

By Tim Studebaker
ABC6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night, high pressure continues to build in, bringing mainly clear skies, chilly temperatures, and...

www.abc6.com

KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
Weatherford Democrat

A WHITE-HOT CHRISTMAS: Weather Service predicting 80-degree temps

The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Morning Light Snow, Wintry Precipitation Christmas Morning

For today, light snow this morning with some sun for the afternoon. Some slippery spots this morning. Snow totals of an inch possible. A cold day, mid-30s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, cloudy through the evening with another round of precipitation by morning. Snow, freezing rain and sleet will change to all rain throughout Christmas morning. Around 40° inland, near 50°
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Icy Conditions Expected Christmas Morning

*A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Christmas Morning*. Christmas Eve, cloudy early, light snow and freezing rain after 3 A.M. Temps in the mid to upper 20s. Christmas, early morning freezing rain and sleet expected. A change to rain from South to North during the morning. Before the change takes place, areas inland will have icy roads. Please use caution. Temps rise to 40 inland and 50 at the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps, Rain For Most Of The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41. SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night. A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week. Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

