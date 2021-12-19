ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Bridgwater taken to the hospital after head injury in Sunday's game

By Robert Garrison
 5 days ago
DENVER — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after a head injury during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater was diving for a first down in the third quarter when his head hit the turf. It appeared he lost consciousness for a short time after the injury.

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field in the as his teammates surrounded him and the crowd chanted “Teddy.”

It was reported he was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Denver7’s Troy Renck tweeted that Bridgwater has movement in all of his extremities.

Coach Vic Fangio said he'd be held overnight for observation but was expected to be OK.

Backup Drew Lock was brought in to finish the game, but he couldn't rally the team to a victory. The Broncos lost to the Bengals 15-10.

