Packers 31, Ravens 30: Biggest plays, best highlights from win in Baltimore

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title for the third straight season with a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

In the first half, Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind 7-0 and 14-7 but responded each time with a touchdown drive. The Packers took control in the second half and led 31-17 in the fourth quarter but needed to survive a furious rally from Tyler Huntley.

Here are all the best highlights from the Packers’ win in Baltimore:

Fourth down stop

The Packers got off the field on the first possession with a fourth-down stop from linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

12 to MVS

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 31-yard connection early in the second quarter. The speedy receiver won from the slot.

A.J. Dillon ties it up

A.J. Dillon’s fifth touchdown of the season tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Davante cooks in the red zone

Need a touchdown in the red zone? Dial up Davante Adams’ number. He beat the cornerback for an easy touchdown.

Wizardry from Rodgers

There is no defense for the perfect throw.

Another receiving TD for 33

The Packers took their first lead of the contest on this Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass to Aaron Jones, who now has 10 total touchdowns in 2021, including six receiving scores.

MVS converts third down

Need nine yards? Marquez Valdes-Scantling will get you 25. This play set up a touchdown.

Record-tying TD pass from 12

Aaron Rodgers’ 442nd touchdown pass of his career went to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who gave the Packers a 28-17 advantage with his first score of the night.

RUMBLE, BIG DOG, RUMBLE

Nothing has been more exciting in the history of football than Marcedes Lewis breaking tackles in the open field.

Game saving stop

The Ravens tried to beat rookie Eric Stokes to win the game with a two-point conversion down one point, but the Packers’ first-round pick was up to the task.

