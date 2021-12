The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 19-12 on the 2021 NBA season and are on a current six-game winning streak. That has them sitting pretty as the current number three seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. They are also just a game back of the Chicago Bulls for first place in the Central Division, and two and a half games back of the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the conference.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO