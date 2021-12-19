ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not known

By Emilee Kuschel
 5 days ago

MOOREHEAD, Minn. (AP)- Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children.

They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called the police.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.

Multiple Monday shootings, no suspect arrested in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Multiple shootings on Monday in West Plains have led to at least one injury and no arrests. At 5:51 p.m. on December 20, West Plains Police Department received reports of gunshots in the area of Walker Street. No evidence was found at the scene. Eighteen minutes later, another report of shots fired […]
insideedition.com

Remains of Mom of 4 Who Went Missing 2 Months Ago Found

The remains of a Wisconsin mother of four who went missing two months ago have been found and positively identified as Ashley Miller Carlson, according to People. Carlson, 33, has been missing for the last two months after her rental car with property belonging to her was found partially submerged in a Minnesota lake, reports said. She was last seen on Sept. 23, according to KBJR.
Bring Me The News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in previously undiscovered 'hidden room'

A dayslong search for a missing St. Louis County man ended with tragic news. William Terry had been reported missing earlier this week, with family members saying nobody had heard from the 60-year-old since Nov. 27. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office asked the public to keep an eye out for Terry, who lived in Grand Lake Township just outside of Hermantown, with "extensive search efforts" having turned up nothing.
kvrr.com

Man who was missing for days found dead inside air duct

DENT, Minn. (KVRR) – A 40-year-old rural Dent, Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member Monday morning after they went to check on the man. The family says they hadn’t heard from...
Miami Herald

SUV splits in half as two teens die in fatal crash after chase, Minnesota cops say

Two teenagers were killed and three more injured when they crashed an SUV they had stolen, Minnesota police said, according to media reports. Officers in Minneapolis were dispatched around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after receiving reports that a Mercedes SUV had been carjacked, according to WCCO. The vehicle was later spotted in the neighboring town of Robbinsdale, police told WCCO.
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings, Minnesota man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
Southern Minnesota News

Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

DENT, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent. KVRR-TV reports that the family hadn’t heard from him in several days. The sheriff’s office says the death appears accidental but it remains under investigation.
kvrr.com

Update: Police release names of 7 family members who died in Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police have released the names of seven people who were found dead in a Moorhead home Saturday night. The victims are identified as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.
KFYR-TV

‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Monday would have marked Belin Hernandez and Marleny Pinto’s 17th wedding anniversary. Now their family members are left with more questions than answers after the couple and their three children Breylin, Mike, and Marbley Hernandez were found dead in their south Moorhead home. Belin’s brother 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and Marleny’s niece 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto were also found dead inside the home on December 18th.
