Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms...

www.wsgw.com

