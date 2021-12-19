Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: One more game postponed

Gobert accumulated 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 victory over the Timberwolves. In a game that otherwise lacked defense, Gobert was a force down low with four blocked shots. He also dominated on the boards and posted his second straight effort of 20-plus points. Gobert has now double-doubled in eight straight contests, and he has swatted at least one shot in 18 consecutive games. His name isn't buzzing as an MVP candidate, but perhaps it should be -- the big man is posting per-game averages of 15.5 points (on 71.4 percent shooting), 15.1 boards and 2.3 blocks on the campaign for a Jazz team that sits in third place in the Western Conference with a 22-9 record.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO