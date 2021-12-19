Bo Nix transferring to Oregon

(WHNT) — It’s official: former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon.

Nix made the announcement on social media Sunday evening, stating “Coast to Coast. It’s official! 🦆 #GoDucks “

Nix announced his plan to transfer last Sunday. The three-year starter said in an Instagram video that he planned to leave Auburn, but did not reveal where he was headed.

According to Auburn Wire , Nix began his collegiate career against the Oregon Ducks where we threw the game-winning pass in the closing seconds. Nix has two years left of eligibility.

This is a developing story.

