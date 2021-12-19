ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater carted off field after collision

By Tim Kelly
 5 days ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after sustaining a head injury:

On the CBS telecast, Evan Washburn reported that Bridgewater was being taken to a hospital out of precaution, though he did add the positive news that the 29-year-old had movement in his extremities.

David J. Chao of Sports Injury Central noted that this would be Bridgewater's second concussion this season, and the third in a career that unfortunately has been marred by severe injuries. Chao, the former team doctor for the Chargers, estimated that Bridgewater won't return in one week like he did earlier this season.

2021 is Bridgewater's seventh NFL season, excluding 2016, a season that he missed the entirety of after suffering a devastating left knee injury in practice that some thought could end his career. The former first-round pick is in his first season with the Broncos, after previously playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

