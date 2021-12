From Affalterbach to Italy with the speed guaranteed by 761 Hp of power. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + arrives in the Italian market as the first fully electric ambassador of the Performance division. It is capable of transferring the performance that has always been guaranteed by AMG to zero-emission gear, with the exclusive elegance typical of the Mercedes brand. The heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + is the drive with two motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, which enables AMG 4MATIC + Performance all-wheel drive. It is capable of fully variable traction distribution to ensure optimum traction in any driving condition.

