Micah Parsons got an early Christmas gift yesterday, becoming the first Dallas Cowboys rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. When talking about his success this season, the linebacker credited defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, saying quote: 'He tries to make sure he lets everyone eat. They’re part of the lion pack now. There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle... When you get your opportunity, you’ve got to make sure you finish, because I know those other guys will.' Skip Bayless reacts to the linebacker's words and discusses what this says about Parsons' impact in Dallas.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO