Arrest made in shooting death of off-duty Birmingham firefighter

By Tanner Brooks, Austin Franklin
 5 days ago

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pelham Police announced an arrest in the shooting death of an off-duty Birmingham firefighter Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed Aristola Devinci Jenkins is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter.

The shooting took place on West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Jenkins remains in the Shelby County Jail pending bond.

Capt. Bryan Harrell of Birmingham Fire and Rescue released the following statement on Easter:

“We are saddened to announce that tragically yesterday afternoon we lost one of our own. Firefighter Christopher Easter was a 18-year vet of BFRS. He was 46 years old. On behalf of our Fire Chief, our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow coworkers. All questions and details of his death should be forwarded to the Pelham Police Department. Thank you.”

