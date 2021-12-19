Tim Patrick touchdown puts Broncos up 10-9

Regardless of the playoff implications, there’s plenty at stake in Week 16. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will both enter this contest at .500 and in need of two wins over their last three games to have their first winning record in five seasons. A victory would also mean Fangio avoids four straight losses to the hated division rival. With Teddy Bridgewater in the league’s concussion protocol, the Broncos will need to hope Drew Lock looks better than the sub-50% completion, four pick performance he had the last time he played in Vegas.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO