For “quietly doing my job,” Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris has become a Pro Bowler for the first time in his 10th NFL season. “It’s just quietly doing my job,” Harris said on Thursday about his selection as the long snapper for the NFC Pro Bowl team, which was announced on Tuesday night. “That’s the approach that I’ve taken since my first day of my rookie year here. Do good today so, hopefully, they’ll bring me back tomorrow. Kind of keep plodding away and just do my job.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO