Riverdale star Casey Cott weds Nichola Basara in Canada with many castmates in attendance

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Riverdale star Casey Cott announced Saturday that he wed his fiancée - F45 Training studio manager Nichola Basara - at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada following a year-long engagement.

The 29-year-old groom and the 28-year-old bride's reception was held inside the luxury hotel's Harmony Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 250 guests.

Casey - whose family is from Ohio - wore a traditional tuxedo for the ceremony officiated by his big brother Corey Cott, who also delivered a speech at the reception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467sQk_0dRFHlmK00
They do! Riverdale star Casey Cott announced Saturday that he wed his fiancée - F45 Training studio manager Nichola Basara - at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada following a year-long engagement

Nichola - whose family is Canadian - wore her brunette locks in an updo and donned a plunging white bridal gown featuring an open back.

Worryingly, there were very few face masks seen on the newlyweds and their guests at the nuptials despite the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant spiking hospitalizations globally.

The Canadian government announced Friday that they're reinstating a rule requiring negative PCR test for returning travelers starting this Tuesday after easing the regulation back on November 30.

In attendance were many of Casey's Riverdale co-stars including Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ic7K_0dRFHlmK00
Just married! The 29-year-old groom and the 28-year-old bride's reception was held inside the luxury hotel's Harmony Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 250 guests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16R78s_0dRFHlmK00
Fist pump: Casey - whose family is from Ohio - wore a traditional tuxedo for the ceremony officiated by his big brother Corey Cott, who also delivered a speech at the reception
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQY5n_0dRFHlmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INm4C_0dRFHlmK00
High fives: Nichola - whose family is Canadian - wore her brunette locks in an updo and donned a plunging white bridal gown featuring an open back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KXz3_0dRFHlmK00
Super spreader: Worryingly, there were very few face masks seen on the newlyweds and their guests at the nuptials despite the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant spiking hospitalizations globally
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459T47_0dRFHlmK00
Locking down again: The Canadian government announced Friday that they're reinstating a rule requiring negative PCR test for returning travelers starting this Tuesday after easing the regulation back on November 30

Vanessa Morgan Instastoried a reception video of herself, Lili, Camila, and Drew Ray Tanner belting Bob Marley and the Wailers' 1978 reggae classic, Is This Love.

Vanessa also posted a snap of herself and KJ Apa's 'wife' Clara Berry captioned: 'Moms night out while Riv & Sash are asleep!'

KJ was dressed way down at the wedding in a white undershirt while Charles Melton donned a black suit sans necktie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeSCk_0dRFHlmK00
Glam trio: In attendance were many of Casey's Riverdale co-stars including (from L-R) Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzFqx_0dRFHlmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hl1OT_0dRFHlmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb6d3_0dRFHlmK00
Vanessa also posted a snap of herself and KJ Apa's 'wife' Clara Berry (L) captioned: 'Moms night out while Riv & Sash are asleep!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aetN8_0dRFHlmK00
Gents: KJ (L) was dressed way down at the wedding in a white undershirt while Charles Melton (R) donned a black suit sans necktie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWWWO_0dRFHlmK00

In the morning, Cott - who boasts 4.9M Instagram followers - Instastoried footage of his honeymoon breakfast feast including a dessert with 'congratulations' written in chocolate syrup.

The high-end mountain resort is only an eight-minute walk from the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort.

Catch more of the Carnegie Mellon grad as openly gay Kevin Keller and the rest of his castmates in the sixth season of Riverdale, which resumes March 6 on The CW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hszMK_0dRFHlmK00
Yum! In the morning, Cott Instastoried footage of his honeymoon breakfast feast including a dessert with 'congratulations' written in chocolate syrup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmQfZ_0dRFHlmK00
Time to snowboard! The high-end mountain resort is only an eight-minute walk from the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEeCs_0dRFHlmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8tA5_0dRFHlmK00
More to come! Catch more of the Carnegie Mellon grad (6-R) as openly gay Kevin Keller and the rest of his castmates in the sixth season of Riverdale, which resumes March 6 on The CW

