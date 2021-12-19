ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods and son Charlie dress in matching ‘Sunday Red’ and hit ELEVEN birdies in a row on legend’s stunning comeback

By Giacomo Pisa
 5 days ago
TIGER WOODS took to the golf course alongside son Charlie with the pair dressed to the nines in 'Sunday Red' for the final day of the PNC Championships in Florida.

Woods, 45, was competing with son Charlie, 12, as he returned to tournament golf the first time after being involved in a horror car crash in February.

Woods and son Charlie wore matching red outfits at the PNC Champiosnhips Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Youngster Charlie showed his talent during a stunning round alongside his father Credit: AP

And the father-son duo worked their way around the course wearing matching 'Sunday Red' outfits, keeping with Woods' tradition of always wearing red for the Sunday round of tournaments.

On this occasion it was for the PNC Championships, a competition involving a line-up of previous major champions playing 36-holes alongside their children or parents.

Viewers have marveled at Charlie throughout the weekend, with the youngster proving to be a chip of the old block alongside his legendary dad.

Charlie has clearly grown up watching his old man intently as his swing is almost identical to Tiger's, right down to his iconic club twirl.

And it's clearly not all for show as Wood Jr, alongside his dad, hit a tournament-record ELEVEN birdies in a row on Sunday to post an incredible -15 round of 62.

But despite their stunning 18 holes, Team Woods could only manage a second-place finish in the tournament.

The title instead went to the team of 1991 PGA Championship 1995 Open winner John Daly, playing alongside his son John II.

Woods though was proud of the efforts of his 12-year-old son at the conclusion of the weekend's play.

Speaking after the tournament, he said: "We got on a run which was great, I mean Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable, it was great!"

He added: "The fact that I had my son there, he's an unbelievable player, and an unbelievable partner."

Charlie has been proving all weekend that he has his father's talent with club in hand, even goading the legend himself after sinking a long putt.

Woods was also questioned on what it felt like to be back out on the golf course after a long time away from the sport.

The 15-time major winner was competing for the first time since nearly losing his leg in a high-speed smash in California earlier this year.

And thankfully for him he was able to rely on a golf cart to help transport him around the course over the weekend.

He said: "I'm just happy and thankful that I've been able to do this. I still have my old leg, which was questionable for a while, and it's functioning.

"I'm just really tired! I'm not used to this.

"I think this might be my fifth round of golf this year, fourth or fifth round of golf this year.

"And I'm a little worn out, and it was nice to have a cart!"

Woods was transported around the course with the help of a cart Credit: AP

