Bedford County residents collect donations for Kentucky tornado victims

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Some Bedford County residents went the extra mile to support victims from the Kentucky tornadoes by providing them with donations.

This weekend, Scott Pfaunmiller and his neighbor Chris teamed up to set up trailers in the Bedford Walmart parking lot to collect donations from folks. They both thought it was the right thing to do to help the victims in a rough time.

Some items donated were non-perishable food items, clothing, and toiletries. Some folks went on to donate toys and gift cards for children and teenagers as Christmas gifts. Pfaunmiller said that they managed to fill two trailers full of items.

“I think anybody with some kind of compassion can look at a situation like this and say we got to do anything we can do to help,” Pfaunmiller said.

Pfaunmilller said that he and Oldham will head down to Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec 21, looking to return to the Keystone state before Christmas.

Pfaunmiller said they might consider doing another donation drive following the new year.

