The UCF Knights men's basketball team improved to 8-2 Wednesday night following a win against the North Alabama Lions of the A-Sun Conference. Although on paper the Knights appeared to outmatch the Lions, the visiting team gave the Knights a run for their money. In the first half, the Lions got off to a hot start shooting while the Knights were practically the opposite. The biggest discrepancy came from the three-point line, with the Knights hitting just three of their 21 attempts. The Lions saw their opportunity to win by shooting and scoring from deep, and the team was able to do that, making 13 of 33 attempts.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO