Mum-of-22 Sue Radford left fuming as husband Noel brings home a LIVE turkey after being left in charge of Christmas meat

By Sarah Bull
 5 days ago

MUM-OF-22 Sue Radford was left fuming on Sunday night's episode of 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas, when husband Noel brought a live turkey instead of one to eat for Christmas dinner.

The family patriarch was tasked with finding a bird big enough to feed Britain's biggest brood, and explained: "This year I’ve decided I'm going to order a turkey from a local farm rather than a supermarket."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKvbG_0dRFGv2T00
Noel Radford was stunned when a live turkey turned up after he placed an order from a local farm Credit: Channel 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMuZX_0dRFGv2T00
He'd wanted it to be "oven ready" and had no idea what to do with the live bird Credit: Channel 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQNfv_0dRFGv2T00
Sue couldn't believe it when Noel brought the caged bird to show her Credit: Channel 5

A woman dressed as an elf was then seen arriving at the Radfords' home to deliver the turkey, with Noel looking delighted as he made his way out to the car to meet his "Christmas dinner".

However, as the elf opened the boot of the car, Noel was stunned to see a live turkey inside a cage.

"Oh bloody hell, look at it!" he exclaimed, laughing nervously. "It’s not ready for the oven!"

When the elf asked if he'd wanted it "oven ready", Noel replied: "It’s for Christmas dinner. It’s not for a pet, it’s to eat!

"Sue’s gonna kill me. I said I’ve got a turkey for Christmas, I meant an oven turkey - one we can eat - not like one that’s going to potter round the garden."

But the elf was unwilling to take the bird back with her, insisting: "Well, you’ve paid for him so he’s yours."

Taking the cage back into the garden, Noel muttered under his breath: "I’m in so much trouble!", before calling his wife down to witness his mistake.

"I don’t think I ticked the box where it said ‘oven ready’," he laughed, while his wife looked on, unimpressed.

"Are you being serious?" Sue asked her other half, before questioning: "What are we going to do with it?"

Noel then admitted he had no idea what to do with the bird, but suggesting "plucking its feathers out", while the children were emphatically against eating the turkey for their festive meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOhUw_0dRFGv2T00
"What are we going to do with it?" she asked her spouse Credit: Channel 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTBz6_0dRFGv2T00
Noel was then seen taking the turkey back out of the garden, as the kids said goodbye to the "Gobble gobble" Credit: Channel 5

"Noel, what have you done?" Sue sighed, to which he replied:"The Christmas turkey’s off the menu by the looks of it.

"He’ll live to see another day, lucky thing."

Noel was then seen toting the turkey and the cage back out of the garden, although it's unclear exactly where he took it.

Elsewhere in the Christmas special, some of the Radfords were seen visiting Lapland, while the older children volunteered at a local homeless shelter.

The Radfords' epic Christmas doesn't come cheap, costing them around £7,000 a year.

Sue is no stranger to dealing with trolls, but hit back as she revealed a kind gift gesture recently.

And Noel admitted being a "bad dad" as he shared a very relatable picture recently.

Comments / 2

