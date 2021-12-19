ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troops' migrant camp jeep stunt: French soldiers face probe as video shows them skidding army vehicle at Calais settlement

By James Franey Europe Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A group of French soldiers were under investigation last night after a video showed them deliberately skidding their army jeep repeatedly in a Calais migrant camp.

The footage, which went viral on social media, shows the 4x4 driving in circles in a field in front of 500 migrants.

Embarrassingly, the troops had to be helped by the would-be asylum seekers after becoming stuck in the mud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvmVT_0dRFGqcq00
A group of French soldiers were under investigation last night after a video (pictured) showed them deliberately skidding their army jeep repeatedly in a Calais migrant camp in France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJeUy_0dRFGqcq00
Authorities have said the stunt was 'unacceptable' and that the behaviour is 'at odds' with the value of the armed forces. Pictured: French soldiers skidding the jeep at the Calais camp

Top brass said the stunt was ‘unacceptable’.

Spokesman Herve Grandjean added: ‘This behaviour is totally at odds with the values of our armed forces.’

The astonishing scene will prompt fresh allegations that France is failing to do enough to combat illegal immigration – despite £54million in aid from Britain.

The camp is close to a Calais freight terminal where migrants try to climb inside lorries heading for the UK.

Up to 27,000 have arrived in Britain across the Channel this year, often attempting the hazardous voyage in unseaworthy inflatable dinghies.

More than 900 made the crossing on Thursday and Friday last week alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2nQd_0dRFGqcq00
Pictured: The soldiers needed help from the migrants after they got the jeep stuck in the mud

French photojournalist Louis Witter later posted photos on Twitter that even showed migrants trying to help the stricken vehicle.

Local authorities have spent the past three weeks moving to dismantle so-called ‘Jungle’ camps all over the city and nearby Dunkirk.

Military officers have regularly been deployed across the country to secure the public’s safety since 2015 after a series of deadly attacks by Islamist terrorists.

The Mail spent last week on the northern coastline between Dunkirk and Boulogne-sur-Mer and saw patrols being carried out both day and night, sometimes even using hi-tech drones.

