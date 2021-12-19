ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Aaron Judge gets married in Hawaii

By Joe LoGrippo
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers and the season is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 2

New York Post

Who is Samantha Bracksieck? Meet Aaron Judge’s wife and high school sweetheart

In the words of Mary-Kate Olsen from 1995’s “It Takes Two,” Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck have got that “can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series” kind of love. In December 2021, the Yankees right fielder and his favorite fan tied the knot in...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Carlos Correa’s contract demands could scare off Yankees, other bidders

Someone will show Carlos Correa the money. It just might not be the Chicago Cubs. According to 670 The Score, the Cubs could be scared off the shortstop’s contract demands. There remains mutual interest between the Cubs and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to multiple sources. ... For the Cubs, the length of Correa’s contract is going to be key in their pursuit. The Cubs understand it’s going to take a long-term commitment to land Correa and have serious interest in him, but they’d rather not go 10 years in length, sources said. “The Cubs have the money to sign Correa,” a source said. “However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract.”
MLB
FanSided

What would a Yankees-Brewers Luke Voit trade look like?

There’s no denying Luke Voit is a fan favorite. But there’s also no doubt the New York Yankees played a role in souring the relationship with their first baseman this past season. As a result, we don’t know where Voit stands with the organization heading into 2022.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Richard Rodríguez

The New York Yankees have a good and deep bullpen heading into the 2022 season. However, they have learned the hard way that there is no such thing as too much relief pitching depth, and injuries (and COVID-19 outbreaks) can change things in a hurry. Exploring the reliever market is never a bad idea.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Missing out on a rising star changed Yankees’ international free agency strategy

With much of the news surrounding Major League Baseball on hold due to the lockout, fans can still look forward to the opening of the international free agency period on January 15, 2022. The Yankees are expected to spend most of their bonus pool on one player in Roderick Arias, who MLB.com ranks as the top overall prospect in this year’s class. In recent years, the Yankees have shifted from a strategy that involved casting a wide net during the international signing period to targeting their top prospect with an overwhelming amount of their bonus space. The change in tactics may be traced directly back to the Yankees missing out on a rising star in the sport who the team will now have to face for years to come.
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

A Yankees Christmas wish list

2021 was an exceptionally disappointing year for the Yankees and Yankees fans alike. There wasn’t a whole lot to root for this season, and the general malaise with which the team played seemed to have carried over to the offseason prior to the lockout, as the front office stood pat and watched teams like the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets dole out millions of dollars to free agents.
BASEBALL
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Boone Gushes Over Top Prospect Anthony Volpe

While Yankees manager Aaron Boone is unable to speak about the players on New York's 40-man roster, due to MLB's ongoing lockout this winter, the skipper is allowed to talk about certain minor leaguers within the organization. That in mind, when asked about top prospect Anthony Volpe on Wednesday afternoon...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Ranking the Yankees’ Decades, Part 3

Today we have the third and final part of our three-part series, ranking the past ten decades from worst to first for the Yankees and their fans. If you’ve been following along thus far, you may have noticed that the first six entries on our list were the past six decades, so we’re going to have to go way back for the top four. Given that of the 40 World Series played from 1920 through 1959, the Yankees appeared in 24 of them and won 18, rest assured none of these decades slipped into the top four undeservingly. We’ve covered some great decades so far – today we get to the legendary times with the almost hard-to-believe levels of success. (If you did miss our first two parts, you can catch up here and here.)
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/24/21

New York Post | Dan Martin: Earlier this week, the Yankees made some additions to the coaching staff official, and one of the new names was Eric Chavez. As a player, Chavez spent the 2011 and ‘12 seasons with the Yankees, and is now rejoining the team as an assistant hitting coach. While his title says his focus will be on hitting, manager Aaron Boone says he sees Chavez as a potential “Swiss army knife.” In addition to a very good career at the plate, the third baseman also won six Gold Gloves during his career.
BASEBALL
FanSided

Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits major 2021 endorsement milestone

To non-Yankees fan outsiders, it might feel like overkill, but to New Yorkers, it feels extremely natural to see a smiling Aaron Judge occupying their television screen during national broadcasts, absorbing any number of endorsements. If it seemed to you like Judge took a step forward in that department this...
MLB
MLB Teams
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Lockout updates, the Mets’ offseason comparisons, and Billy Beane

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. From here on out, the mailbag will be running every two weeks, due to a slower amount of information trickling in and a lack of action going on. Without further ado, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our (bi)weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Reviewing the Yankees clutch time performance in 2021

Back in August, I reviewed which Yankees hitters were the best in high-leverage situations. At the time, Giancarlo Stanton was still receiving unwarranted criticism despite raking in high-leverage situations. Aaron Judge was not playing as we would normally expect him to, and Gary Sánchez was calm and cool in big situations. By revisiting this topic, we’ll get a good idea at why the clutch gene can be so difficult to predict. Will the best players be the best when it counts simply because they are talented? Or is there a next gear they can lock into that makes it undeniable they are indeed clutch?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/22/21

Jake already touched on Iván Nova departing MLB for SSG Landers of the KBO in yesterday’s Today on PSA, but given the dearth of baseball news outside of the Yankees adding to their coaching staff, I wanted to comment on it as well. It’s wild to see these players who you remember being rookies reaching the end of their major league journeys.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ Nearly Teams: Part 2

For the past couple weeks, we here at Pinstripe Alley have been running our Champions Series, profiling the 27 World Series winning teams in Yankees’ history. Those 27 teams are far from the only notable ones in franchise history, so as companion pieces, I’ve been looking at some of the teams that came brutally close to adding to that total. (Here is part one.) As we continue to go through the championship winners, here is a look at four more teams that nearly got there too.
MLB

Comments / 0

