ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Revisiting Yellowstone's trophic cascade: Wolves' effect on aspen regeneration exaggerated, study finds

By BRETT FRENCH
Independent Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995-97, the regrowth of aspen trees became a worldwide story, highlighting the importance of large predators. The wolves ate elk, which browsed on aspen. When elk numbers fell, aspen stands rebounded and birds and beavers returned. Such ecological effects...

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

15 Wolves Hunted Directly North of Yellowstone National Park This Winter

Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping there hasn’t begun yet. The numbers from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have some worrying about how the state’s wolf trapping season will impact populations in Yellowstone. Several packs are concentrated at the northern end of the park, and the animals often wander over the border into Montana.
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Research casts doubt on strength of Yellowstone aspen recovery after wolves returned

The wolf reintroduction success story in Yellowstone is a familiar one. After wolves were reintroduced to the national park in the 1990s, they began preying on elk, which had overbrowsed aspen trees and other woody vegetation. Over time, researchers found woody plants began to recover and transform the landscape into a healthier ecosystem.
WILDLIFE
Independent Record

15 wolves killed north of Yellowstone so far this season

Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping hasn’t begun there yet. The numbers from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have some worrying about how the state’s wolf trapping season will impact populations in Yellowstone. Several packs are concentrated at the northern end of the park, and the animals often wander over the border into Montana.
ANIMALS
TVOvermind

Yellowstone: ‘Keep The Wolves Close’-Recap

If you haven’t watched the latest episode of Yellowstone there are plenty of spoilers coming, and it’s looking as though things are only going to get worse for the Dutton family, but in ways that will at least allow them to fight back in a way that they understand, and their opponents might not be able to match. There are a few upsides to this episode, potentially, since it would appear that John Dutton is getting a bit lonely in the main lodge all by himself. While he imparts the idea to Beth that the lodge was built to house the entire Dutton clan, Beth is adamant that he ask Rip, rather than use her as an intermediary, which makes sense. It would mean more coming from John if he were to ask Rip to move himself and Beth, and Carter no less, to the main lodge. It would appear that Beth still has a soft spot for Carter, as does Rip, who’s seen teaching the boy a few things, while Beth makes a deal with Carter that he follow what she says if he wants a better life. Hey, it’s better than sleeping in the barn, trying to stay warm, and wondering if he’s going to be kicked out at any moment.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Aspen#Biodiversity#Birds#Utah State University#Ecology Letters
Primetimer

Yellowstone stars recall working with real bears and wolves

Kelly Reilly remembers having to run into a pack of wild wolves during the first season of the Paramount show, calling it a "real trusting moment." "I'm like, well, don't you think their most inner instincts might come out when there's a woman with a bottle of whiskey running up to them?" she said, recalling what she told the crew. "They were like, "Don't worry, we've got these like invisible pieces of cord, so if they do run at you, that will trip them up.'" Jefferson White recalled a scene in which a real bear chased him up a tree. "We shot it in like late November, so it was hibernation season. So this bear was like the laziest bear you've ever met," he said. "They kept trying to antagonize the bear to get it to chase me." The bear would not play along, so producers improvised and tried to incentivize the animal, trying to make it think White was an even tastier treat. "What they ended up doing was stuffing my pockets full of chicken," he said. "So every pocket on my body was stuffed full of a shredded chicken to try to get the bear to chase me." ALSO: Yellowstone teams with Entertainment Tonight for an aftershow special.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Independent Record

Forest Service issues grazing decision for east Paradise Valley allotments

Grazing will continue under a new adaptive management framework on the Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, and North Sixmile allotments on national forest lands in the Paradise Valley. A signed decision by Yellowstone District Ranger Alex Sienkiewicz was published earlier this month. Six livestock grazing allotments make up the East Paradise...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in the US

Massive volcanic eruptions are among the best-known moments in history. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it destroyed the city of Pompeii and people for miles around it. More recent eruptions are widely known parts of recent history. Millions of Americans can remember television coverage of the explosion of Mount Saint Helens in 1980. […]
OREGON STATE
Washington Post

Understanding the full impact of climate change

Although most scientists believe the attribution of tornadoes to climate change is very complex and cannot be definitive, readers are being left with an inadequate impression of the full impact of climate change and with doubt about the true costs. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Pineapple Express Buries Colorado Mountains

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is bringing in a one, two punch for heavy mountain snow into Colorado. The big player is an “Atmospheric River” of moisture caught in the jet stream rolling under a large Pacific trough of low pressure. This flow is rolling right over Hawaii straight into California. When this happens it is also sometimes referred to as the “Pineapple Express”! This can bring tons of moisture into our state. That alone would be enough for heavy snow. But, this river is also, teaming up with an Alaskan storm that has been dropping south along the west coast. Hence,...
DENVER, CO
Independent Record

Georgetown Lake: Low lake level at ice-over raises concerns about potential fish kill

Georgetown Lake’s trout and salmon face a potentially lethal winter and spring tied to a lower than normal water level at ice-over. The high-elevation, comparatively shallow reservoir is susceptible to depleted dissolved oxygen. A Dec. 17 update from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation described Georgetown Lake’s...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

How the climate crisis is forcing polar bears into deadly encounters with humans

The climate crisis is not only taking a devastating toll on humanity with a carousel of increasingly extreme events, but on the planet’s biodiversity as a whole.Among those facing immediate peril are polar bears. As Arctic dwellers, they are in a region that is heating at four times the rate of the rest of the world, as reported by NASA scientist Peter Jacobs.Rising ocean temperatures are melting sea ice and reducing their hunting grounds. Somewhere between 21,000-30,000 polar bears are now left in the wild, but estimating whether there is a decline in adult population numbers is tricky due...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy