ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick Arts Council hosts holiday art showcase

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jDra_0dRFEbYl00

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council was excited to host their twenty twenty one holiday art showcase featuring pieces from local artists.

The FAC Art Center hosted three floors of artists craftmanship, community activities and programs.

Frederick Arts Council opens new space, providing artists free studio

Local and regional artists displayed throughout the Holiday Art Showcase an exhibition of affordable works and pop-up maker booths located on the first floor of the FAC Art Center.

Visitors were also invited to view and purchase from the maker pop-up booths as well as from the  two-dimensional works exhibit that included prints, paintings, photographs, and wall hangings.

Additionally, FAC will be hosted a series of programs and community activities at the newly opened Creative Lab, located on the third floor of the Art Center. The lab featured hands-on maker activities every day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Asian American Center of Frederick expands

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Asian American Center of Frederick has worked to support the immigrant population. Now, the organization is taking it a step further by expanding resources to surrounding areas. The Asian American Center of Frederick is a nonprofit organization that works as a one-stop-shop for immigrant and minority populations. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Christmas market showcases local artists in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Christmas in just a few days, there may still be things on your gift list that Santa’s elves can’t make, but local artists in Berkeley County can. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Martinsburg is Saint Nick’s Market which is home to artists from all across the Eastern Panhandle. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

“Traveling While Black” virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ film, “Traveling While Black,” in an entirely new way. Viewers travel back in time to witness stories from those who experienced racism while traveling throughout the United States. “It’s a continuation of the conversation of the […]
MCLEAN, VA
WDVM 25

Urbana high school senior paints a sensory playground to promote inclusion

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, one Frederick County public school student is making a difference through playground art. Galila Ibrahim, an Urbana High School senior, recently created a sensory playground painting at Centerville Elementary School for children to best communicate their emotions. Ibrahim got inspiration from her brother, who has a learning disability; […]
URBANA, MD
WDVM 25

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty Twenty#The Fac Art Center#Fac#Creative Lab
WDVM 25

Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season. The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need. The Moorhouse family is the lucky family […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

Alexandria mother-daughter duo pen book series about disability awareness

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An eight-year-old from Alexandria and her mother wrote a book series to show kids with disabilities that they can do anything. Naevia Thompson is the young author who created, “Naevia’s Magic Glasses: The Series.” The books, based on real-life events in Naevia’s life, feature the character traveling through time to meet […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

One pastor wants to help break generational curses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Many families suffer from generational curses. One pastor in Frederick County is making it his mission to help out. “A curse is like a pattern that has been set for that family meaning everyone born in that family has to follow that pattern,” Apostle Clement Mbuyi, senior pastor of International Tree […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

FPD provides de-escalation training to Frederick bar, restaurant staff

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to enhance the Nighttime Taskforce, the Frederick Police Department recently worked with local bars and restaurant establishments to provide de-escalation and tactical communication training in connection with its activities in the Nighttime Taskforce. Police trained more than 40 bar and restaurant workers in collaboration with the Downtown Frederick […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Board of Education announces openings on Citizens Advisory Council

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Education recently announced vacancies on its Citizens Advisory Council. The CAC is seeking two representatives from each school feeder pattern to serve at the direction of the Board a two-or-three-year term. Two representatives (1 elementary representative and 1 secondary representative) from each feeder pattern at […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Christmas bicycles may just be a little more expensive this year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every Christmas, bicycles are a popular gift around the tree. This season, getting that bike may be a challenge. During the pandemic, so many households had cabin fever and the demand for bikes skyrocketed; now there are supply chain issues. A local retailer says that if you want Santa to deliver […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy