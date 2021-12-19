ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Mike Glennon: Abysmal showing before benching

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Glennon completed 13 of 24 passes for 99 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed once for no gain in the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday....

www.cbssports.com

giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, WR Kenny Golladay, QB Jake Fromm, QB Mike Glennon

Opening Statement: Today we'll prepare for Philadelphia. Obviously, you talk about this team, there's been recent experience between us and them going back a few weeks, but I always think it's a mistake when you play someone for the second time assuming they're the same team or you're the same team. Both teams have had some change in recent weeks. We'll have to go ahead and look at that and approach that as a team in terms of what we have to do different or better as a team, and what they've improved at and what their strengths are as a team. You talk about offensively, obviously this is one of the top rushing teams. You go back through the statistics – since the 1985 Bears, really no one has run the ball more consistently through a stretch or effectively as a team. That's something that comes with note. That's their running backs, that's their quarterback. They've done a very good job of extending plays and capitalizing on opportunities.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake Fromm: Likely to start over Glennon

The Giants are planning to have Fromm make his first career start in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, though head coach Joe Judge has yet to formally appoint the 23-year-old for the nod, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Judge said Monday that both Fromm and Mike Glennon --...
NFL
Sterling Shepard
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
#Giants#Cowboys#The Eagles#American Football#Sterling Shepard Lrb
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Newton News

On Wednesday, ESPN’s David Newton reported that Cam Newton will start on Sunday. And play a major role. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule didn’t rule out his two-quarterback system. Saying, Sam Darnold will see the field at some point. As one could imagine, Rhule’s comments got the...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL

