NFL

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Questionable to return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Sharpe is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Dan Campbell opens up possibility for Lions starting quarterback on Sunday

If Jared Goff is not able to come off the COVID-19 list in time, who would start under center for the Lions Sunday against the Falcons?. Fresh off their 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a real buzzkill came on Monday for the Detroit Lions with their placement of quarterback Jared Goff on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff has been one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL over the last month, which is quite a turnaround from early in the season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

This week’s biggest Falcons question: Will the run defense deliver?

Jared Goff may or may not play Sunday, and that will help impact the outcome of this game. Regardless of whether he suits up or not, though, the Lions are going to try to beat the Falcons by running the football effectively. Atlanta’s struggled against the run all year, but...
NFL
numberfire.com

Josh Reynolds (thigh) questionable for Lions' Week 16 contest against Falcons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (thigh) is questionable to play in Week 16's game against Atlanta Falcons. After a limited week of practice, Reynolds is questionable to play against the Falcons. In a juicy matchup against numberFire's 31st ranked pass defense, our models project Reynolds to score 6.5 FanDuel points.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: No update on possible return

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that he doesn't have an update on Ridley, who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a personal matter, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Ridley has been out since Week 7 to focus on his mental well-being. At this...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL

